A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, the city's police department said.

MADISON, Wis. -- A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, the city's police department said.

In an incident report, police said a driver heading southbound on North Sherman Avenue hit the pedestrian while turning onto Commercial Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Monday.