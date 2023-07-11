Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison's north side suffers 'significant' injuries, police say Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, the city's police department said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, the city's police department said.In an incident report, police said a driver heading southbound on North Sherman Avenue hit the pedestrian while turning onto Commercial Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian suffered "significant" injuries in the crash.Police said the driver has not been charged but their investigation is still active.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison, Wisconsin Pedestrian Safety Madison Crash Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Iowa County Sheriff's Office investigating after two men found dead in Dodgeville Fort Atkinson woman dies after motorcycle crash outside New Glarus Brewing Co. Wildfire burning near Coloma in central Wisconsin 99% contained, DNR says Columbia County supervisor facing Tuesday recall vote says solar farm concerns behind effort Person burning debris started central Wisconsin wildfire, could be held liable for costs, DNR says Latest News Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison's north side suffers 'significant' injuries, police say Dropped gun leads arrest of trespasser at downtown Madison apartment Bravo's 'Top Chef' to shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee Summerfest announces 2024 dates, celebrates 40% increase in attendance More News