Pedestrian hit by car at Monroe and Regent, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a car and pedestrian crash Friday night.
Dane County dispatch said a call was received around 6:40 p.m. for a vehicle and pedestrian crash at the corner of Monroe and Regent streets.
By 7 p.m., dispatch said the scene was no longer active.
Madison fire and police responded to the scene.
