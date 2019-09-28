Pedestrian hit by car at Monroe and Regent, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a car and pedestrian crash Friday night.

Dane County dispatch said a call was received around 6:40 p.m. for a vehicle and pedestrian crash at the corner of Monroe and Regent streets.

By 7 p.m., dispatch said the scene was no longer active.

Madison fire and police responded to the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.