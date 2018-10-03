Pecatonica River flooding forces Darlington schools to close Wednesday

DARLINGTON, Wis. - High waters on the Pecatonica River are forcing the Darlington Community School District to cancel classes on Wednesday.

The Darlington Police department says the river was at 15 feet as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, causing them to close off traffic on the Main Street bridge. The bridge is the only connection from the north side of Darlington to the south side of town. Police won't re-open the bridge until water levels go down. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill previously told News 3 on Tuesday they expected the river to crest at 14 feet.

WisDOT also says all lanes of State Highway 81 at State Highway 23, and all lanes of Highway 23 from County Highway F to State Highway 83 are closed because of water over the road.

The Pecatonica River is expected to crest sometime Wednesday morning. Even when the water recedes, though, the police department is warning people to keep an eye on the weather with more rain and storms forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department says County Highway G and County Highway K are still being affect by flooding as well, and County Highway O is closed near Mineral Point.