Pecatonica Area School District responds to controversial float in homecoming parade

Courtesy of Audrey Martinovich/Facebook

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. - The Pecatonica Area School District responded to a controversial float that was in Saturday's homecoming parade.

A statement from the school district's official Facebook page said the school "strongly condemns" the float and what was displayed.

Alumni from the Class of 2004 designed the float, which had "Trump needs a wall to deal with the Southwestern crew" written on its side.

Atop the float was a fence meant to represent a wall. Alumni dressed in sombreros and ponchos stood on one side of this fence.

The school district said no current students were involved with the float's design, and that the float does not represent the students, staff or school itself.

The post added that the parade is not sponsored by the school but rather the alumni association.

