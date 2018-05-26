Pavement buckling on U.S. 12 impacting traffic, WisDOT says
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 12 Saturday due to pavement buckling, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release.
According to the release, the pavement began buckling around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 12 at Airport Road in Middleton.
WisDOT said Middleton Police are handling the incident.
