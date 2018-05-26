WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.

News

Pavement buckling on U.S. 12 impacting traffic, WisDOT says

Posted: May 26, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 12 Saturday due to pavement buckling, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release. 

According to the release, the pavement began buckling around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 12 at Airport Road in Middleton. 

WisDOT said Middleton Police are handling the incident.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration