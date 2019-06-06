Highway lanes reopen after pavement buckle in Baraboo, DOT reports

MADISON, Wis. - Lanes have reopened after a pavement buckle in Baraboo.

All eastbound lanes on U.S. 12 at mile marker 217 were closed for just over one hour while officials responded to the road Thursday, according to a news alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was the handling agency.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.