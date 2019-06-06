Highway lanes reopen after pavement buckle in Baraboo, DOT reports
MADISON, Wis. - Lanes have reopened after a pavement buckle in Baraboo.
All eastbound lanes on U.S. 12 at mile marker 217 were closed for just over one hour while officials responded to the road Thursday, according to a news alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was the handling agency.
