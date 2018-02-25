Paul Ryan: 'We're going to win' despite midterm challenges

Win McNamee/Getty Images

WAUKESHA, Wis. - House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's confident Republicans will triumph at the polls in November, while at the same time acknowledging that midterm elections are often tough for the president's party.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Ryan delivered an upbeat message to Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Republicans Saturday night and said of the GOP nationally, "We're going to win." He cited Republican successes under Donald Trump, including tax cuts.

Ryan also discussed the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, but made no mention of whether Congress will take up legislation. Ryan said "we're all still praying and grieving; our hearts are still kind of sunk" because of the shooting.

Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared in Racine Saturday to promote Ryan's Democratic challenger, Randy Bryce.

