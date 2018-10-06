Paul Bunyan murals return to Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. - Decades-old murals depicting Paul Bunyan and various associated folktales officially returned to the Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

The 40-piece mural set depicts the exploits of legendary upper Midwestern giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan and Babe the blue ox. Painted by James Watrous from 1933 through 1936, the fragile murals were taken down in 2012 in preparation for the Union's renovations.

Now that they have returned, Union officials and the Watrous family are excited for their legacy to endure.

"The wonderful thing about having these here is that you can enjoy them year after year after year," Watrous' granddaughter, Meg Hamel, said. "I think that a lot of students here at the UW will remember these murals as part of their campus traditions, along with flamingos on the hill and jump around."

The Paul Bunyan room at Memorial Union will remain empty in the coming weeks for mural viewing and then will return to normal.