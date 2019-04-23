Passing the baton: New UW marching band director named

MADISON, Wis. - It’s a passing of the baton over at the University of Wisconsin Madison. The school has named a new marching band director for the first time in five decades.

After a national search, the university has selected Corey Pompey to replace Michael Leckrone. Leckrone plans to retire after serving as director for 50 years.

According to a release from the university, Pompey has been serving as the director of athletic bands and associate direct of bands for the University of Nevada-Reno.

“Corey Pompey is the clear choice,” said Susan Cook in a release by the university. Cook serves as the director of the School of Music. “He has a deep musicianship along with an enthusiasm and energy on the podium that was infectious; he really connected with the students,” she added.

Pompey studied music education as an undergraduate and graduate student at the University of Alabama. He also earned his doctor of musical arts degree in wind conducting at the University of Texas-Austin. He also served as assistant director of bands at Penn State University before his time at the University of Nevada-Reno.

“When I think of UW, I think of a great institution of learning,” said Pompey in a news release. “The second thing I think of is its wonderful tradition of marching bands. There is a strong legacy at UW.”

Pompey says he is mindful of the program he is inheriting from Leckrone.

"I want to acknowledge how honored I am to have the opportunity to lead this program," Pompey said in the same news release. "I also want to thank Professor Leckrone for all he's done. I look forward to carrying on the excellence of this program."

Pompey will start at UW-Madison on July 20.

