Passenger killed, driver airlifted in Adams County crash

ROME, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on State Highway 73 in Adams County.

An officer with the Rome Police Department spotted the crash in the 700 block of Highway 73 around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer began resuscitative efforts on the driver and passenger, according to a news release by the Rome Police Department.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The driver was flown to Marshfield Medical Center and is stable.

An initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on 73 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck a highway embankment and went airborne before coming to rest, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town of Rome Police Department.

