MADISON, Wis. -- A deadly shooting at a lounge on Madison's east side early Sunday morning happened during a private party where people were told to "bring your own drink," a manager told News 3 Now on Monday.

Originally 'Lush Lounge' and now just 'Lush', the recently-formed business was without an active liquor license because city officials are waiting for the results of a lawsuit pending between the original business partners, city staff said.

