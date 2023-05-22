MADISON, Wis. -- A deadly shooting at a lounge on Madison's east side early Sunday morning happened during a private party where people were told to "bring your own drink," a manager told News 3 Now on Monday.
Originally 'Lush Lounge' and now just 'Lush', the recently-formed business was without an active liquor license because city officials are waiting for the results of a lawsuit pending between the original business partners, city staff said.
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a homicide that they said occurred early S…
A bystander told a News 3 Now crew on Sunday that they had driven past the parking lot on the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue that night and seen a large group of people with "partying" going on, and heard later that an argument had broken out.
Madison police are still investigating after Chief Shon Barnes told News 3 Now on Sunday evening that MPD officers had been called to reports of a shooting at a private event at the establishment.
The 32-year-old victim later died at a hospital from his wounds, officials confirmed. The person who died was someone who was attending the party, manager Eddie Lopez told News 3 Now.
Lush Lounge lost its license due to an error on a renewal application in October 2022; a provisional license granted around that time expired in December. Business owner Alisa Davis applied for a permanent license, but the city had told Davis they would not consider the new application until a legal dispute was resolved between Davis and her original business partner Robin Thompson (Davis says Thompson was not her partner, city documents note.)
Madison assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy told News 3 Now on Monday that the city had told Davis she could not serve or sell alcohol at private events at the location after Davis had asked the city for permission to operate a "reception hall" there under a new LLC. There had been past issues with the previous license, Zilavy also noted.
"Ms. Davis’s original liquor license application was for a “chill” lounge that closed at midnight," Zilavy wrote in an email. "Ms. Davis never operated within those parameters when she had her liquor license."
Police said the Violent Crimes Unit is part of the ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward. More than twenty detectives are assigned to the case, officials said in an update Monday.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.