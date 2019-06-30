Parts of state highway shut down after tree hits power line near Juneau

JUNEAU, Wis. - Authorities in Dodge County have shut down parts of State Highway 26 for a utility emergency after strong storms knocked a tree onto a power line.

Parts of highway 26 at county DF are shut down near Juneau after storms knocked a tree onto power line. Crews expect the closure to last 2 hours. Be safe everyone! #news3now — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 30, 2019

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office closed Highway 26 in both directions at County DF near Juneau. Authorities are waiting on crews from Alliant Energy who are responding the situation.

Dodge County authorities said the highway is shut down in case the power line snaps and lands on the highway. They expect the road to be closed for two hours.



