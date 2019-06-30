News

Parts of state highway shut down after tree hits power line near Juneau

JUNEAU, Wis. - Authorities in Dodge County have shut down parts of State Highway 26 for a utility emergency after strong storms knocked a tree onto a power line.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office closed Highway 26 in both directions at County DF near Juneau. Authorities are waiting on crews from Alliant Energy who are responding the situation. 

Dodge County authorities said the highway is shut down in case the power line snaps and lands on the highway. They expect the road to be closed for two hours. 
 

 

 

