Part one of Monroe Street construction complete
MADISON, Wis. - The first part of Monroe Street roadwork is now done, according to the Monroe Street Madison Facebook page.
Two-way traffic in the block between Glenway and Odana roads has been restored.
The post said drivers can now turn right onto Nakoma Road from Odana Road as well as left onto Monroe Street.
In this area, there are new red pedestrian safety crosswalks.
