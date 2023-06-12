Madison
First Warn Traffic Frame
Digital Producer
BARABOO, Wis. -- The eastbound right lane of U.S. Highway 12 is closed near Devil's Lake State Park Monday due to a law enforcement incident.
The road is closed between Ski Hi Road and Kings Corner Road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure was first reported at around 3 p.m.
Sauk County dispatchers could not provide any further information on the reason for the closure.
