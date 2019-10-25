Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit.
Emergency crews are responding to a traffic crash at mile marker 187 on northbound I-39/90.
The left lane is blocked northbound because of a crash in the southbound lanes at this location, according to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m.
No word on any injuries.
