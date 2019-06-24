No injuries after interstate crash involving state trooper, dispatch says
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - All lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened near Cottage Grove following a crash involving a state trooper.
The crash was reported around 9:10 a.m. on Monday.
Part of I-94 impacted is at mile marker 247, between Baxter Road and Ridge Road was blocked off as crews cleared the crash scene. This area is east of County Highway N, according to dispatchers with Dane County.
No injuries were reported in this crash.
