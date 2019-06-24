BREAKING NEWS

No injuries after interstate crash involving state trooper, dispatch says

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - All lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened near Cottage Grove following a crash involving a state trooper.

The crash was reported around 9:10 a.m. on Monday.

Part of I-94 impacted  is at mile marker 247, between Baxter Road and Ridge Road was blocked off as crews cleared the crash scene. This area is east of County Highway N, according to dispatchers with Dane County.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

