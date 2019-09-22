Highway 14 open after Rock County crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Highway 14 is open after a crash in Rock County on Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a crash happened at 3:28 p.m. at Butts Corners Road.

Officials closed the north and southbound lanes for about a half hour on Highway 14 at Butts Corners Road.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.