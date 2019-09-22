Highway 14 open after Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Highway 14 is open after a crash in Rock County on Sunday afternoon.
A release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a crash happened at 3:28 p.m. at Butts Corners Road.
Officials closed the north and southbound lanes for about a half hour on Highway 14 at Butts Corners Road.
