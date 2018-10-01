Parisi unveils 20K panel solar farm, capital budget

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released his proposed executive budget in and announced plans for a large solar project at Dane County Regional Airport Monday.

In partnership with MGE, the solar project will include the installation over 20,000 solar panels on a 41-acre plot located at the airport. According to officials, the project will generate enough energy to power a quarter of county owned buildings.

"We know that climate change is real, and unfortunately on the federal and state level, we aren't seeing much movement on that," Parisi said. "But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot we can't do on the local level."

This announcement was in addition to the unveiling of Parisi's executive budget.

Framed against the flooding disaster across the county, July's Sun Prairie Explosion and September's Middleton shooting, the budget highlights disaster readiness and recovery in homage to what Parisi calls the "Dane County Way."

The operating budget of $557,337,626 and capital budget of $63,228,300 join an increase in the operating portion of the county levy by 0.35 percent, which Parisi said will lower county property taxes.

About $18 million of the budget will go toward mitigating the risk of flooding and managing extreme weather events.

This budget item joins $42 million in infrastructure spending and a $20 million expansion of the Dane County Regional Airport Terminal.

Public health also takes priority in this year's executive budget, with increasing mental health resources and fighting opioid addiction taking the forefront.

Budget deliberations will begin in the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 12.