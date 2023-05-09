MADISON, Wis. -- Less than a week after his nominee for director of Dane County Human Services was rejected, County Executive Joe Parisi has appointed Gloria Reyes as co-deputy director of the department.
"Gloria oversaw human services programming in her role as Madison Deputy Mayor," Parisi said. "Through that work, she’s well versed in county-led community initiatives like our Early Childhood Zones, Joining Forces for Families, and others."
Parisi also cited Reyes' work as former president of the Madison Board of Education and as former Executive Director of Briarpatch, which has partnered with Dane County in the past.
The appointment comes after the County Board rejected Rep. Shelia Stubbs' nomination to become director of the Department of Human Services, the county's largest agency. Parisi had nominated Stubbs for the position.
Stubbs' appointment also garnered scrutiny after video emerged of her saying Board members who called for her to resign from the Assembly if appointed director should be "shaken up." Board members said they were targeted with racist language by Stubbs' supporters.
"I think we can all agree we are saddened and frustrated by the manner in which the recent nomination process," Parisi said in a memo Tuesday. "While no one can undo what’s occurred, we most certainly can influence how we proceed."
Parisi said discourse around the search for a new director needed to be paused to allow tensions that arose in previous weeks to subside.
"The public isn't interested in needless back and forth," Parisi said. "They elected all of us to work together and forge solutions toward a common good."
Parisi said recruitment for the director position will resume in the coming weeks. Reyes will help develop the department's budget for next year and coordinate upcoming projects.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.