MADISON, Wis. -- Less than a week after his nominee for director of Dane County Human Services was rejected, County Executive Joe Parisi has appointed Gloria Reyes as co-deputy director of the department.

Reyes, a former Madison police officer and Deputy Mayor who fell short in her campaign to be the city's mayor earlier this year, will serve alongside interim director Astra Iheukumere.