MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers and state Democrats have stressed Wisconsin's child care industry is facing significant challenges, which is nothing new to parents who have been forced to make tough choices in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, Evers called a special session for next month to address child care accessibility and affordability, and as the summer winds down, the topic is front-of-mind for many parents who are forced to choose between work and childcare.
"In my situation it works out because I have a partner that is able to support us," parent Katie Cloud said.
"I could not imagine what people without partners have to go through," she added.
Not having a partner is a reality for some, as Alex Evans and his daughter have recently faced tragedy, losing her mom and his partner.
"[My daughter] being so young, she doesn't understand grief right now," Evans said.
Now he is a single father, left to raise their daughter on his own.
With help from child care, he is able to get back to work so he can provide.
"Right now, I am a stay-at-home dad, and by her getting ready to start school, this'll be the time I can get back to work," Evans said.
Child care is not just an issue for parents; it has ripple effects across the workforce.
Lisa Wiss has worked in the industry since she was 17 years old and currently makes a wage she deems unlivable.
She wishes state government would understand what their struggles are.
"I think all legislatures, the governor, anyone that can put those things into process needs to happen. I do not know what they need to hear to make it important to them," Wiss said.
