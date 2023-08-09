How do parents feel about Gov. Evers' decision to call a special session to address child care issues?

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers and state Democrats have stressed Wisconsin's child care industry is facing significant challenges, which is nothing new to parents who have been forced to make tough choices in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Evers called a special session for next month to address child care accessibility and affordability, and as the summer winds down, the topic is front-of-mind for many parents who are forced to choose between work and childcare.