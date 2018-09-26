Parents say 'something needs to be done' after shooting near La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. - Dozens of parents picked up their kids from school early Wednesday following a shooting that happened that morning near La Follette High and Sennett Middle schools.

The Madison Metropolitan School District sent emails to families saying, in part, "there has not been a direct threat at our school today."

We are out at La Follette High School, where Madison police are on scene. Some parents are here, too, worried about their kids. #news3 pic.twitter.com/knUAJ0hacg — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 26, 2018

Parents, however, were visibly shaken up, as they gathered outside the high school's front entrance and waited for the schools to release their children.

Chandra Blofeld was picking up her son from Frank Allis Middle School when she heard the news.

"OK, so it's not happening at school. They got the kids at school on lockdown. The kids are safe, but I want my daughter," she said.

Her daughter, a freshman at La Follette, said she was "scared" and "confused."

"She will not be back at school the rest of the week," Blofeld said of her daughter.

"I was told at the door that they're keeping everybody from coming in because it keeps the kids safe. I don't know about that," John Wright said. 6 Photos

Wright's daughter is also a freshman at the high school.

"They didn't tell us everything. They just said an incident happened, nothing about it or anything."

Blofeld and Wright also said they were concerned that this was the second time in a week the two schools were placed on lockdown.

On Sept. 19, Madison police said a teenager shot another teenager on a city bus at Pflaum Road and Monona Drive.

La Follette High School, Sennett Middle School and Monona Grove High Schools were all on lockdown in response to that incident.

"This is the second accident or (incident) in the community. Something needs to be done," Blofeld said.