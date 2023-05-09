MADISON, Wis. -- The parents of a 9-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at a west Madison home earlier this year before dying at a hospital have been charged in her death.
Daniel Mallett, 50, and Samantha Trumm, 30, are each charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime.
According to a criminal complaint, the child had been asleep in bed with Mallett on the night of Jan. 13. When Trumm went into the bedroom to put her back in her crib, the child "didn't feel right," Trumm reportedly told police.
The girl did not have a pulse and was not breathing when police arrived, the complaint said. First responders took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to the complaint, toxicology testing found fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin and xylazine -- a veterinary sedative increasing in illegal drug use -- in the child's system. Officers also found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia inside the home in the 7400 block of Welton Drive where the three were living, including needles, smoking devices and what appeared to be a bottle of prescription medication that looked as if it had been chewed on.
During an arraignment Tuesday morning, Mallett stood mute as a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Both Mallett and Trumm previously had cash bonds set at $15,000, with conditions including random drug testing, GPS monitoring and not being allowed to have contact with each other.
Trumm has a status conference scheduled for later this month, while Mallett is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
