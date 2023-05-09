Daniel Mallett and Samantha Trumm

MADISON, Wis. -- The parents of a 9-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at a west Madison home earlier this year before dying at a hospital have been charged in her death.

Daniel Mallett, 50, and Samantha Trumm, 30, are each charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime.

