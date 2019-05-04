Paradigm Foundation gives back to first responders

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - After experiencing a traumatic workplace shooting in September, Middleton software company Paradigm launched a charitable foundation to benefit first responders.

First responders saved the lives of several employees during the shooting, including four who were shot, and are now back at work full-time. The Paradigm Foundation's mission is to give back to first responders and protect the community.

The foundation's first campaign is contributing to several different first responder organizations across Dane County.

The Middleton Police Department received a $45,000 contribution toward purchasing and training a new K-9 unit. The foundation also donated $104,000 to the Dane County Sheriff's Office for the purchase of protective equipment and first-aid kits. The UW Emergency Care and Trauma Symposium also received a donation of $8,250, which was used to buy 250 "go bags" for trauma nurses and emergency medical technicians.

The Paradigm Foundation matched $100,000 of funds raised in order to fund the projects.

