Panel picks finalists for UW-Whitewater chancellor post

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A panel of University of Wisconsin System regents has narrowed the search for UW-Whitewater's new chancellor to four candidates.

The system announced Tuesday that a special regent committee has picked Interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor Cheryl Green; Louisiana State University of Alexandria Chancellor Guiyou Huang; Southwest Minnesota State University Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dwight Watson; and Slippery Rock University Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Philip Way as finalists.

System President Ray Cross and the regent committee will interview the finalists May 17 and recommend one candidate for hiring to the full Board of Regents.

Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment complaints from several women.

