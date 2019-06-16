Paddle and Portage racers compete for more than just the finish line

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 900 paddlers raced each other in the annual Paddle and Portage today.

The race started with a 1-mile paddle across Lake Mendota, followed by a 1-mile portage across the isthmus and to Lake Menona, then finishing with a 2.5-mile (4.02 km) paddle across Lake Menona to the final destination – Olbrich Park.

Paddlers of all experience levels competed in the event, but there was a race and an award ceremony for the winners. In addition to a competition based off first finishers, Paddle and Portage also had a competition for the best costume.

One of those competitors is Bill Lawrence. He's been competing for 40 years in Paddle and Portage, which is also how long the annual event has happened. Lawrence's goal is to out-race his personal competitor, Jim, who is the only other one to race in all 40 Paddle and Portages.

"I'll be back as long as I can keep moving. My partner has agreed to do it with me as long as I want to," Lawrence said.

Competitors enjoyed music by DJ Mike Carlson, food, brews and, of course, the awards ceremony to honor the best costumes and the first paddlers to cross the finish line.

Lawrence didn't place in this race, but he plans to be back for the next.

