MADISON, Wis. -- As kids head back to school in the next few weeks, packing lunches will soon be a task for many parents.
School lunches help kids stays energized and focused throughout the school day, so packing healthy items is important.
However, just because it should be healthy doesn't mean it needs to be an overly complicated meal.
UW Health Pediatric Clinical Nutritionist Camila Martin has a clear message on what should be included in packed lunches: keep it healthy and simple.
"Don't feel the need to make this crazy extravagant meal. It doesn't need to be a chef's quality meal for it to be high quality for kids," Martin said.
That means including items like lean proteins, plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and dairy.
Martin also said that these healthy foods are important because it helps kids sustain their energy throughout the day.
"Especially in school when we only have limited times to eat as kids are getting older they might have to go from breakfast to four hours later for lunch without time to have a snack. So things with good quality like protein, fat complex carbohydrates, without a lot of the simple things added will be much better for kids," Martin said.
Another tip Martin has is to include some items that are shelf stable. Canned fruits and vegetables are a good option because they last, they're inexpensive and don't need to be kept cold.
If you're on a budget this school year, Martin said there are food pantries in our area that offer those shelf stable options and your kid's lunch does not need to be expensive.
