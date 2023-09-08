Christian Watson Packers Camp Football

Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson catches a pass during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers will be without their top receiver when they travel to Chicago to open the season on Sunday.

Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's match against the Bears with a hamstring injury. Watson did not practice at all this week, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his status was "week-to-week."