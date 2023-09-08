GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers will be without their top receiver when they travel to Chicago to open the season on Sunday.
Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's match against the Bears with a hamstring injury. Watson did not practice at all this week, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his status was "week-to-week."
Watson played in 14 games last season, starting 11. He hauled in 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.
One of the Packers' other starting wide receivers, Romeo Doubs, is dealing with his own hamstring issues. LaFleur said Friday that Doubs "looked really good" in practice but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Doubs played in 13 games last season and hauled in 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns.
Second string receiver Dontayvion Wicks was also limited in practice earlier this week with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is expected to be active Sunday.
Linebacker Rashan Gary, who began the preseason on the PUP list, was limited in practice all week. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice at all. Both are still dealing with knee issues but are expected to suit up against the Bears.
The NFL's oldest rivalry returns to Soldier Field on Sunday as the Packers play their first regular season game of the post-Rodgers era. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT.
