Packers survive late scare from Cowboys, 34-24

DALLAS, Tex. - The Packers went to the lockers rooms with a 17-0 lead, but the final score was not so close.

Green Bay improved to 4-1 with a 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday afternoon, but not before the Cowboys scored two late touchdowns and had a chance to make it a one-possession game.

Aaron Rodgers improved to 7-2 against Dallas with a 22-of-34 day for 238 yards. The big game, however, came from Aaron Jones, who rushed for a career-high four touchdowns on just 19 carries.

The Packers' defense could not do much to stop Dak Prescott all day, as he threw for 463 yards, but Green Bay was aided by a trio of interceptions.

Green Bay returns home for a Monday night contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 14.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.