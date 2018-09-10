News

Packers receiver shares game ball with newborn son after comeback victory

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - After the Green Bay Packers comeback Sunday night, wide receiver Randall Cobb was presented the Sunday Night Football Player of the Game football, and he gave it someone special.

Cobb posted on Instagram a picture of the game ball with his newborn son with the caption ‘Baby boy, I brought you a present home #MyWhy.’

After being down 17-0 at halftime, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the field after what looked like a knee injury in the second quarter to bring the Packers back. Cobb’s winning touchdown catch and run of 75 yards help the green and gold capture the 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears last night at Lambeau Field. Cobb finished the night with 9 receptions for 142 yards.

The Green Bay Packers will take on NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration