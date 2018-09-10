Packers receiver shares game ball with newborn son after comeback victory

Instagram

GREEN BAY, Wis. - After the Green Bay Packers comeback Sunday night, wide receiver Randall Cobb was presented the Sunday Night Football Player of the Game football, and he gave it someone special.

Cobb posted on Instagram a picture of the game ball with his newborn son with the caption ‘Baby boy, I brought you a present home #MyWhy.’

View this post on Instagram Baby boy, I brought you a present home! #MyWhy A post shared by Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) on Sep 9, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

After being down 17-0 at halftime, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the field after what looked like a knee injury in the second quarter to bring the Packers back. Cobb’s winning touchdown catch and run of 75 yards help the green and gold capture the 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears last night at Lambeau Field. Cobb finished the night with 9 receptions for 142 yards.

The Green Bay Packers will take on NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.