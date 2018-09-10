Packers legend John Kuhn teams up with breweries for 'Pints for Prostates' campaign

Photo courtesy of Pxhere

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A group of 25 breweries that are part of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild are teaming up with former Packers fullback John Kuhn to raise money to fight prostate cancer this month.

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild is participating in the "Pints for Prostates" campaign that aims to bring awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection, according to the organization.

People who use the Wisconsin Brewers Guild "Tap Chaser" mobile app to purchase discounted pints of beer at the participating breweries will have the organization donate $1 to Pints for Prostates. Everyone who purchases a discounted pint of beer is automatically entered into a drawing to get a chance to toast with Kuhn at the end of the year.

“I’m honored to partner with the Wisconsin Brewers Guild during the month of September to help grow prostate cancer awareness,” Kuhn said in a Monday statement. “Do what Wisconsinites do best and purchase a cold one with the Wisconsin Tap Chaser app for a chance to share a pint with me.”

The promotion will run through the end of September. The apps are available for download at the Apple App Store and on Google Play.