Packers legend Bart Starr dies at 85

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr has died at 85.

Starr is best known for his 16-year career as quarterback with the Green Bay Packers.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85: https://t.co/Qgv5o6FP3D pic.twitter.com/mIqu5hGyMt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

According to a statement from his family, Starr passed away from illness after having suffered a serious stroke in 2014.

"His true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor and his generous spirit," the family said in a statement released Sunday.

The family thanked Packers fans and friends for their support through the years.

"Our family wishes to thank the thousands of friends and fans who have enriched his life, and therefore our lives, for so many decades and especially during the past five years. Each letter, text phone call and personal visit inspired him and filled him with joy," the family wrote.

A message from the family of Bart Starr pic.twitter.com/TmduH0EiZb — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

Some of Starr's career highlights include playing alongside the legendary Packers head coach Vince Lombardi and being the only quarterback to lead his team to five National Football League titles within a decade.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Packers Hall of Fame when he became eligible in 1977. The Packers retired his jersey number on Nov. 11, 1973.

Starr graduated from the University of Alabama and was a 17th round pick in the 1956 NFL Draft. But despite those unheralded beginnings, he played for the Packers from 1956-71 and became an iconic leader as professional football was becoming the most popular sport in America.

"The 60s will be described as the decade in which football became the number one sport in America, in which the Packers were the number one team, and Bart Starr was proudly the number one Packer," President Richard Nixon once said.

He excelled when it mattered most and went 9-1 in postseason games in his career under coach Vince Lombardi. Starr was named the Most Valuable Player of the first two Super Bowls ever played, and he was also named the league's MVP in 1966. He was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame and led the Packers as head coach from 1975 to 1983.

Starr is best known for his game-winning QB sneak in the bitterly cold championship matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in December 1967, a game known as the "Ice Bowl."

Starr spoke to CNN in early 2014 and said that playing in the sub-zero temperatures was all an attitudinal thing.

"I really believe in situations like that your attitude is what makes a difference," he said.

Starr himself admitted he chose the play that would become one of the most well-known in Packers history. "We knew it would work. The problem was that down there the ground had become so hard and frozen-like that it was slippery, and so you had to make sure you had your footing and so forth that it could take you to get started to take you into the end zone," he said.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy praised Starr and his time with the team.

"A champion on and off the field, Bart epitomized class and was beloved by generations of Packers fans," he said. "A clutch player who led his team to five NFL titles, Bart could still fill Lambeau Field with electricity decades later during his many visits. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cherry and the entire Starr family."

CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.

