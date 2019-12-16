Packers heading to playoffs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and team walk on to the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell /Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are going to the playoffs.

With a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears today and a little help from the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 44-21, the Packers have claimed a spot in the playoffs.

The 11-3 Packers have the chance to clinch the NFC North title next week when they play the Vikings in Minnesota.

