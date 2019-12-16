Packers heading to playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are going to the playoffs.
With a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears today and a little help from the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 44-21, the Packers have claimed a spot in the playoffs.
The 11-3 Packers have the chance to clinch the NFC North title next week when they play the Vikings in Minnesota.
"You guys found a way to get it done."— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 16, 2019
Go inside the #Packers locker room after the win over the Bears.#CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/hOfGERrI57
