Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Packers heading to playoffs

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 06:49 PM CST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 06:49 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are going to the playoffs. 

With a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears today and a little help from the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 44-21, the Packers have claimed a spot in the playoffs.  

The 11-3 Packers have the chance to clinch the NFC North title next week when they play the Vikings in Minnesota.  

 

