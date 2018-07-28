Packers fans meet players for a good cause

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Four former Packers players met fans at a downtown restaurant Friday night in support of Wisconsin children's charities.

Dorsey Levens, Eugene Robinson and Earl Dotson made appearances at the Essen Haus alongside Gilbert Brown, whose foundation was holding a fundraiser. Fans had the chance to meet the players and get autographs and pictures. Raffles and a silent auction also included items signed by Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and Ha Ha Clinton Dix.

Funds raised through the event will benefit the Gilbert Brown Foundation, which supports over 150 Wisconsin-based children's charities that tackle issues ranging from bullying to health. To Brown, giving the money raised back to Wisconsin families has been an important part of his mission.

"I do really feel like Wisconsin is my second home because Wisconsin, football-wise and in other ways, it has done so much for me," said Brown. "So for me to give back and help these kids and make sure it's all in Wisconsin is because it's in Wisconsin."

The players will be traveling across the state over the weekend to continue fundraising.