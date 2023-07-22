The Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub is one step closer to opening its doors thanks to a $250,000 donation from The Green Bay Packers Foundation.

"As a community based team, the Packers know that the communities in this state are a big reason we've been so successful," said Green Bay Packers Foundation board member Marcia Anderson.