"As a community based team, the Packers know that the communities in this state are a big reason we've been so successful," said Green Bay Packers Foundation board member Marcia Anderson.
The Packers' donation adds to the more than $25 million the Urban League has already raised to build the a shell of the building that will house the Hub.
"The Black Business Hub is going to be an economic engine, not just for South Madison, but for this region," said Urban League President and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony. "We'll have more economic development tools to help small business in this building than anywhere else in the state."
At their annual Unity Picnic this year, the Urban League gave the community a sneak peek at the building which is still under construction. The Hub will have everything from retail space for business owners to rent to a podcast studio.
Anthony says he's happy to see Wisconsin businesses thrive and this effort is all about making sure Wisconsin's Black community can join in the success.
"Here in Dane County, there are 10,000 businesses with more than one employee, and only 40 of those businesses are African American businesses," Anthony said.
But there's still more to do before the building is ready to officially welcome Madison's Black entrepreneurs.
"We need to raise another 3 million dollars because of inflation that has occurred and to help the tenants do their buildouts," Anthony said.
The Hub is set to open sometime this fall.
