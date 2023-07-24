GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Football returns to Green Bay this week.
The Packers announced Monday afternoon that fans and families are invited to join the team at practice and enjoy a variety of activities starting Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Football returns to Green Bay this week.
The Packers announced Monday afternoon that fans and families are invited to join the team at practice and enjoy a variety of activities starting Wednesday.
Ahead of the first practice at 10:30 a.m. on July 26, the American Family Insurance DreamDrive event will begin for its tenth year. Kids are invited to bring their bikes to each open practice day and offer Packers players a ride from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.
On July 27, the annual Bellin Health Bike Rodeo with the De Pere Police Department will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot adjacent to Ray Nitschke Field. It will feature free bike helmet fittings, a bike helmet giveaway and a bike safety course.
Families are invited to join the Packers and Bellin Health for the NFL's Back Together Saturday initiative from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 29, in the parking lot adjacent to Ray Nitschke Field. Attendees can enjoy inflatables, games and a mini combine. They'll have a chance to win prizes and tickets to Family Night. Several Packers alumni, including Bill Schroeder, George Koonce and Chris Jacke, will be signing autographs in the morning.
Tickets are still available for Bellin Health's annual Packers Family Night on Aug. 5. The event will feature giveaways, gameday music and a fireworks show presented by Ticketmaster at the end of the night. It will also feature a random drawing to give away Packers jerseys worn by the players in the just-completed practice on that day. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Fans who visit Lambeau Field throughout training camp can win prizes and participate in giveaways by using the Packers Pass on the official Packers mobile app. Users will check in at different scan-in locations and get the chance to win prizes including autographed merchandise, Pro Shop gift cards and other Packers prizes. Everyone who scans in at the Lambeau Field Atrium will instantly win free Packers sunglasses while supplies last. Learn more at packers.com/pass.
The Packers will host joint training camp practices with the New England Patriots on Aug. 16-17 before their game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be open for food and beverages from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each open practice day from July 26-27, 29 and 31, Aug. 1, 3 and 22-23. The atrium Eateries will be open for food and beverages on Aug. 7 and 16-17.
The News 3 Now Sports team will be live in Green Bay later this week.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.