Ozaukee County K-9 dies following 10 years of service

CEDARBURG, Wis. - An Ozaukee County K-9 died Tuesday following 10 years of service.

According to a post from the Cedarburg Police Department Facebook page, Jake the dog was surrounded by family when he died at his home in Cedarburg.

Jake was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and retired as a K-9 in January. He was 12 1/2 years old.

