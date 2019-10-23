Ozaukee County K-9 dies following 10 years of service

Programming Notice

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

CEDARBURG, Wis. - An Ozaukee County K-9 died Tuesday following 10 years of service.

According to a post from the Cedarburg Police Department Facebook page, Jake the dog was surrounded by family when he died at his home in Cedarburg.

Jake was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and retired as a K-9 in January. He was 12 1/2 years old.

 

 

