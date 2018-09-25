Owner of former GM plant to unveil preliminary redevelopment plans

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The owner of the former Janesville General Motors plant site will reveal early stage redevelopment plans at a public open house Tuesday, the Janesville Gazette reports.

According to the Gazette, Commercial Development Company, which owns the site, and Janesville architectural firm Angus-Young Associates are hosting the event to give visitors an opportunity to give feedback on the redevelopment plans.

Commercial Development Company continues its work demolishing the buildings on the 250-acre site.

More than one-third of the property has been demolished.

Angus-Young Associates, RH Batterman and Co. and Ayres Associates have been developing redevelopment concepts for the past couple months.

Visitors to the open house will be given results of a survey residents were able to take to give feedback on how the site might be reused. There will also be a chance for the public to give further input at the open house.

Commercial Development has not made any specific details of its redevelopment plan public prior to the event.

The open house will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Job Center, Room K.