Own a piece of history: Credit union to hand out bricks from Janesville GM plant

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Anyone can own a piece of Rock County history when a credit union will be distributing pieces of the former General Motors plant.

The Blackhawk Community Credit Union will be handing out bricks from the GM plant that was demolished last year. The credit union is offering bricks to anyone who drives up to Blackhawk's west-side branch at 2640 W. Court Street on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

Each brick comes with a certificate of authenticity, and while each vehicle will get two free bricks, guests can make unlimited trips through the line.

The General Motors Auto Plant on Industrial Avenue was closed 10 years ago, which hit the economy and those who worked there hard. A St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. bought the site and began demolishing it about a year ago to make way for industrial redevelopment.

On Sunday morning, the last standing icon at the site, the 100-year-old smokestack, was taken down.

The brick distribution event Saturday is free, but event organizers also said there may be instructions later for how to request a brick through the mail, although it will cost $25 to ship it.

