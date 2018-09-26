News

Owl rescued from front grill of car

Owl was hit by car, trapped in front end

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

ARCADIA, Wis. - A Wisconsin Department of Resources Conservation warden rescued an owl Sunday after it was hit by a car and trapped in the vehicle's front end.

According to a release, Warden Meghan Jensen, in Trempealeau County, received a call from a driver who thought he killed an owl when traveling a local road, but it turned out to be alive, just stuck in an uncomfortable position.

The driver had hit the owl the previous night and decided to handle the aftermath in the morning.

When he went out to the car in the morning, he discovered the owl wasn't dead, but jammed into his vehicle's front end.

"The owl was stuck! Just the wings and head were sticking out of the grill," Jensen said. "The rest of its body was lodged in tight."

The driver and Jensen were able to free the owl from the grip of the grill, and it appeared uninjured.

Jensen took the bird to the Coulee Region Human Society and nothing appeared to be wrong.

The owl was released back into the wild in a wooded area near where the incident took place the day before.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration