Owen, Grace named most popular baby names at Madison hospital in 2019

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:00 AM CST

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:00 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Owen and Grace were the most popular baby names in 2019 for families giving birth at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Madison.

The top five boys' names in 2019 were Owen, James, Isaac, Henry and Oliver. The top five girls' names were Grace, Emma, Charlotte, Evelyn and Ivy.

The top names in 2018 were William and Evelyn.

From December 2018 through Nov. 30, 2019, providers at St. Mary's Hospital have delivered 2,052 babies, including 51 sets of twins. The most babies were born in May, with 207 babies born that month.

