Overturned semi closes right lane of I-39/90 near Milton
MILTON, Wis. - An overturned semitruck has closed the right lane of Interstate 39/90 northbound at mile marker 168.5 near Milton.
The Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officials expect the closure to last more than two hours.
