Two people suffer minor injuries after crash involving semitruck that closed all three lanes on I-94

MADISON, Wis. - A crash involving an overturned semitruck left lanes blocked on the interstate and two people injured Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 4:20 a.m. on southbound I-39, just before the exit onto Highway 51. Dane County dispatch confirmed a semitruck was on its side and blocking traffic, with at least one other vehicle involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash started when an SUV hit a deer and the semitruck hit the SUV. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was going southbound in the center lane when the SUV hit the deer. The airbags deployed and the vehicle lost power. It stopped in the center lane with no lights.

A truck tractor was driving and did not see the SUV until it was too late. The release said the semitruck driver said he tried to avoid the SUV. The semitruck ​​​​​​hit the SUV and sent it perpendicular against the median wall.

The semitruck swerved out of control and stopped on the median wall.

The release said the trailer was on its side across all three lanes with large debris spread across all lanes.

The driver of the SUV, William Shaw, suffered minor injuries and was checked by Sun Prairie EMS and released. The truck driver was uninjured. The passenger of the semitruck​​​, who was in the sleeper birth during the crash, was thrown around the cab and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

The semitruck ​​​​​​spilled diesel fuel and other vehicle fluids after the crash. Fire and tow companies put out oil dry to contain the spill as much as possible.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the two left lanes of I-39 remained blocked at Highway 51. Traffic on southbound I-39 into Madison was being rerouted at Highway 19, east to Highway 51 south, then back onto the interstate.

All lanes have since reopened.

