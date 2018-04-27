Overture offers Disney Musicals in Schools to three Madison schools

MADISON, Wis. - More than 180 elementary students from three elementary schools will perform a Disney musical courtesy of a grant awarded to Overture Center for the Arts.

The Disney Musicals in Schools program brings a team of teaching artists trained by Overture and Disney Theatrical Productions to schools at no cost to the school.

This year, three Madison schools were able to participate, according to a release. Frank Allis Elementary School, Leopold Elementary School and Nuestro Mundo Community School participated in a 17-week musical theater residency.

According to a release, each school received performance rights, educational support materials and guidance from the teaching artists. The school teachers will learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct the 30-minute musicals.

The program is designed to create sustainable theater programs in elementary schools.

“Through the program, we can create meaningful and sustainable musical theater opportunities for students who would not otherwise be able to experience it," Ted DeDee, Overture’s president and CEO, said. "By being immersed in creating art with their peers and discovering the joys and confidence that comes from the process of learning to perform, students are making memories and developing skills to last a lifetime.”

The three schools will produce a Disney KIDS musical in their school community and will join May 23 at a performance at Overture.

Frank Allis Elementary School and Leopold Community school will perform The Lion King KIDS and Nuestro Mundo Community School will perform The Jungle Book KIDS. Four other schools will produce musicals at their individual schools as participating alumni schools.