Overture Center warns of people trying to sell 'Hamilton' tickets
Individual tickets have not gone on sale
MADISON, Wis. - The Overture Center for the Arts is warning "Hamilton" fans to be wary of third party sellers for the Madison performances.
Overture officials are seeing fake pages and events claiming to have the last few tickets to see "Hamilton" in Madison. Officials tell News 3 Now that this is not true, since individual tickets haven't gone on sale for any "Hamilton" performances during its stop in the city from Nov. 19 to Dec. 8. Jess Schuknecht, the center's director for ticketing, said they've reported the post to Facebook but he expects more copycat scams.
"It's almost like playing whack-a-mole. Even if you can get one taken down on Facebook there are so many independent sites that we can't really control," Schuknecht said.
Officials said to not buy tickets from any third party vendors, since Overture can't verify if the tickets are real and individuals might not be allowed entry.
For tickets, the only verified ones are from the box office, which you can call at 608-258-4141 or Overture's website.
As of now, the only way to get "Hamilton" tickets is through 2019-20 season tickets. Individual tickets will go on sale in the future.
