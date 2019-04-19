Overture Center warns of people trying to sell 'Hamilton' tickets

Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre

Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre

MADISON, Wis. - The Overture Center for the Arts is warning "Hamilton" fans to be wary of third party sellers for the Madison performances.

Overture officials are seeing fake pages and events claiming to have the last few tickets to see "Hamilton" in Madison. Officials tell News 3 Now that this is not true, since individual tickets haven't gone on sale for any "Hamilton" performances during its stop in the city from Nov. 19 to Dec. 8. Jess Schuknecht, the center's director for ticketing, said they've reported the post to Facebook but he expects more copycat scams.

Buyer Beware: a post claiming to have the last Hamilton tickets for the performances in Madison is false, according to @OvertureCenter officials. Tickets are only sold through Overture’s box office, which you can call at 608-258-4141 or go to https://t.co/r0LeFkjpzX #news3now pic.twitter.com/tubOIl8Cqk — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) April 19, 2019

"It's almost like playing whack-a-mole. Even if you can get one taken down on Facebook there are so many independent sites that we can't really control," Schuknecht said.

Officials said to not buy tickets from any third party vendors, since Overture can't verify if the tickets are real and individuals might not be allowed entry.

For tickets, the only verified ones are from the box office, which you can call at 608-258-4141 or Overture's website.

As of now, the only way to get "Hamilton" tickets is through 2019-20 season tickets. Individual tickets will go on sale in the future.

Head's up, HAMILFANS - we're seeing some fake pages and events claiming to have the "last few" tickets for the show.... Posted by Overture Center for the Arts on Friday, April 19, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.