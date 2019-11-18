Overture Center reminds visitors to plan ahead for Hamilton showings

MADISON, Wis. - Officials with the Overture Center are reminding patrons to plan ahead for this week's showings of the critically acclaimed musical "Hamilton."

Before leaving for the show, make sure to double and triple check your tickets for the correct date and time. The Overture Center's box office is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hours are extended until 15 minutes after the final curtain time on event days, according to a news release.

Due to the popularity of the event, visitors are urged to arrive to the venue early. The lobby will open 90 minutes before each performance, and doors will open 30 minutes before curtain time. According to the release, guests should expect increased security measures at the door.

The popularity of the show is also expected to make parking more difficult than usual, so the Overture Center is asking people to plan ahead.

Thanks to a partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, special "Hamilton"-related artifacts will be on display before some shows, according to the release. Artifacts include the salacious Reynolds Pamphlet, Washington's farewell address in its original newspaper printing and autographs from several notable historical figures.

