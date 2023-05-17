Puppeteer Nick LaMedica, who plays Zazu in the production of "The Lion King" underway at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, takes part in a "tactile tour" ahead of the performance on May 17, 2023. The event gives blind and visually impaired audience members a new way to experience the show.
Puppeteer Nick LaMedica, who plays Zazu in the production of "The Lion King" underway at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, takes part in a "tactile tour" ahead of the performance on May 17, 2023. The event gives blind and visually impaired audience members a new way to experience the show.
MADISON, Wis. -- The Overture Center for the Arts gave visually impaired audience members a chance to get up close and personal with props and costumes from "The Lion King" before Wednesday night's performance.
"It's a really neat way for them to get immersed in the world and really understand through touch rather than through sight," said Tom Klubertanz, Overture's director of guest services.
It's called a tactile tour, and it's only offered at a few theaters in the country.
"Production members and some cast members from the show will actually come out and they'll bring costumes and set pieces and other elements that are scenic and visual in nature, and they will display those things for our guests to touch and feel so that they get a better understanding of the world of the show before they actually have the audio described performance which will happen later this evening," Klubertanz explained ahead of the show.
Wednesday's experience is just one of many offered by the Overture Center to accommodate guests with disabilities. During the performance of "The Lion King," visually impaired guests could could also use audio descriptive devices to get in on the action.
For blind audience members like Tim Davis, it makes all the difference.
"In the past, I would have to ask my wife or my kids, you know, 'What is happening?' or, you know, 'What was that?' he said. "That way they don't get to enjoy the entire show, and also the patrons around also may get a little irritated because they hear whispering and things."
Davis has seen "The Lion King" twice before tonight, but he has never fully experienced it like this.
"This is the first time I'll have descriptive audio so I will know more what's happening," he said. "And now it helps when I do see the show tonight that I know the way the costumes are made or what they look like."
Puppeteer Nick LaMedica plays Zazu in the show. He said the experience isn't something many people get to do.
"Unless you're playing Zazu or understudying Zazu, you never get to touch the puppet," LaMedica said. "So as soon as I had that opportunity to put it in someone's hands and have them bring it to life a little bit, as soon as that moment occurred, I was like, 'I wish I could do this more often.'"
Giving audience members a better understanding of the show helps make the theater welcoming for everyone, he said.
"I think it allows someone to enjoy the performance more completely," LaMedica said. "I think there is a real lack of equity in theater, in access to theater. It's so much easier to enjoy theater in a way that is put together in a very specific experience of the world, so when a theater, when a presenter, when they take the time to do something like this, I think it's incredibly important."
That inclusion is something Overture is working hard to put center stage.
"At Overture, one of our core beliefs is that we think the arts are for everybody, and the more people we can bring to the table the better," Klubertanz said. "So we're constantly looking for ways that we can break down barriers and help more people come and enjoy a play, so whether that's an audio described performance, or a sensory friendly performance, or ASL performances."
Davis said he only wishes more people got this opportunity.
"This was awesome," he said. "I am a big Disney fan and this, the costumes are just amazing. I didn't expect what I got to do today."