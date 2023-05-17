The Overture Center for the Arts gave visually impaired audience members a chance to get up close and personal with props and costumes from "The Lion King" before Wednesday night's performance.

"It's a really neat way for them to get immersed in the world and really understand through touch rather than through sight," said Tom Klubertanz, Overture's director of guest services.

Tactile Tour underway for production of The Lion King at Overture Center

Puppeteer Nick LaMedica, who plays Zazu in the production of "The Lion King" underway at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, takes part in a "tactile tour" ahead of the performance on May 17, 2023. The event gives blind and visually impaired audience members a new way to experience the show.

