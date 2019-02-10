Overnight barn fire a total loss

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DELLONA, Wis. - A Dellona barn fire blazed for about two hours before the structure was declared a total loss early Sunday morning, according officials.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said that dispatch received a call about a barn fire on County Road H at about 2 a.m. Reports said that fire from the barn was spreading to other structures.

When first responders arrived, the barn was fully ablaze. Reedsburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services requested assistance from the Lake Delton and Kilbourn fire departments. A truck from Alliant Energy also assisted, officials said.

The barn was declared a total loss once the fire was extinguished. A nearby vehicle also sustained damage, according to the sheriff's office.

County Road H was closed for two hours during the fire.

