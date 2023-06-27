Madison
Digital Producer
Eight months after a fire, the Maple Tree Supper Club is back open
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- A beloved McFarland supper club reopened Tuesday, over eight months after a devastating fire forced it to close its doors.
Maple Tree Supper Club sustained major damage in October 2022 after a fire in the kitchen. Several customers were in the building when the fire broke out but nobody was hurt.
The restaurant announced earlier this month that repairs were complete and staff was ready to go. On Tuesday, it was back to business.
The restaurant is back open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
