Eight months after a fire, the Maple Tree Supper Club is back open

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- A beloved McFarland supper club reopened Tuesday, over eight months after a devastating fire forced it to close its doors.

Maple Tree Supper Club sustained major damage in October 2022 after a fire in the kitchen. Several customers were in the building when the fire broke out but nobody was hurt.