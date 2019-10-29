Over 800 new UW-Madison students to receive free tuition through Bucky's Tuition Promise

MADISON, Wis. - Over 800 new University of Wisconsin-Madison students are receiving free tuition through Bucky's Tuition Promise.

A news release from the university said that, of the 848 students who are qualified for the program this year, 686 are freshmen and 162 are transfer students. This accounts for about 1 in 5 of the university's new in-state undergraduates.

These students are the second class of Bucky's Tuition Promise, as 796 students received the grant last year.

With the pledge, incoming freshmen who are Wisconsin residents and whose family annual household adjusted gross income is $58,000 or less receive four years of tuition and segregated fees. Transfer students who meet the same requirements are covered for two years of tuition and segregated fees. This figure will increase to $60,000 for the 2020-21 school year.

The students covered this year make up 65 of the state's 72 counties, and more than half of them are first-generation college students.

"We want students to be able to set aside the question of affordability when considering where to apply," said Derek Kindle, UW-Madison's director of student financial aid.

"As the state's flagship university, our promise is that, if you work hard enough to get admitted here, we will find a way to make the numbers work. Your job is to hit the books. Let us worry about the rest."

