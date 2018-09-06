Over $15 million in federal transportation awards announced for Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday that $15.7 million in federal transportation funds have been awarded to 29 projects across the state.

The Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) distributes federal dollars to small-scale transportation projects. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, TAP funds are awarded to projects that meet several criteria, including expanding travel choice and improving the quality of life in an area.

Among the southern Wisconsin projects receiving funds this year are Garver Path in Madison, Jefferson County Parks and the Glacial Drumlin Path in the Village of Cottage Grove.

Other projects that can receive eligibility for TAP funding include sidewalks, pedestrian amenities and bike-related improvements.

According to the DOT projects that receive TAP funding are 80 percent funded federally with local agencies matching 20 percent.

Walker said that the projects are an important way to broaden transportation opportunities for urban and rural residents.